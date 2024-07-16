VIDEO: People Queue Up For Help Outside Sonu Sood's Mumbai Home Despite Heavy Rain

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood is known for serving and humanitarian work for the nation. The Fateh actor has always helped people, and is termed a 'messiah of the masses'. Recently, he helped the people despite heavy rainfall, as the crowd gathered outside his residence to seek help and address their needs.

A video shared by paparazzi on social media captured Sood's positive approach to addressing the needs of the crowd outside his residence in Mumbai. The video caption read, "Sonu Sood’s dedication to keeping on with his humanitarian work despite the heavy rains, proves why he is the Messiah of the masses."

In the video, Sood can be seen explaining and guiding people in the heavy rain, holding an umbrella, clicking selfies, meeting his fans and assuring them to help in the rain. What won hearts was the fact that the actor met people despite heavy rainfall.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, many fans reacted to his sweet gesture in the comments. One of the users wrote, "God bless you in abundance Sonu."

Another user commented, "This is the way MP MLAs should work."

"Sonu sood respect button", user comments read.

Sonu recently met Uttarakhand's board exam toppers in Mumba. He also had a special screen Fateh trailer exclusively for them.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is shot at various locations across Delhi, Punjab, and Los Angeles. The film focuses on the growing threat of cybercrime in India and also stars Naseeruddin Shah as a hacker. It is directed by Vaibhav Mishra, and produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. It is slated to hit the theatres soon this year.