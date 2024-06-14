Kuwait Fire: Sonu Sood Mourns Death Of 40 Indian Workers, Urges Kerala Govt To Support Families Of Victims

Sonu Sood |

Actor Sonu Sood has mourned the death of Indians who lost their lives in Kuwait’s tragic fire incident. Sonu took to his social media account and urged his fans as well as Kerala government to help families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident. He also stated how lower middle-class families and workers struggle to earn a living and provide education for their children.

The Fateh actor took to Instagram and shared a video, voicing his concern and requesting everyone to extend their support.

He stated, "Recently in Kuwait, an incident happened, and our Indian worker used to stay there, a fire broke out, and more than 40 Indian workers passed away. I know about some of the families since I have interacted with them. These families have struggled hard to reach there and work hard day and night to send money to their family. Now after this incident, everything is gone. So I would request everyone whoever gets in touch with these families, please extend your support."

The actor added, "I would also request the state government of Kerala to support and contribute to those families in need, to the education of the children, and to help their families in whatever they need since they have lost their loved ones. Many of these people are uneducated, and need your support."

As soon as the 'hero of the masses' shared the video, his admirers lauded him. They highlighted how he came forward to help the needy during such serious incidents.

One user commented, “Bollywood industry ke honest hero”.

While another commented, “Messiah of the poor”.

Several others are all hearts for the actor’s endearing gesture. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen in a cybercrime thriller Fateh, with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Naseeruddin Shah, who will reportedly play the role of a hacker. The film is directed by Abhinandan Gupta, and produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. It is slated to hit the theatres soon this year.