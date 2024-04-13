Sonu Sood Defends Swiggy Delivery Boy Who Stole Customer's Nike Shoes, Gets TROLLED For 'Justifying Stealing'

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has defended Swiggy delivery boy who stole a pair of branded shoes from a customer's house in Gurugram. For those unversed, a CCTV footage has gone viral on social media platforms in which the delivery boy can be seen stealing Nike shoes after delivering food. The person whose shoes have been stolen complained about the delivery boy to the food delivery company, however, he did not receive any response.

While several people lashed out at the delivery boy for his act and asked the company to take strict action against him, actor Sonu Sood defended him and said that he should be gifted a new pair of shoes.

On his official X account, Sonu posted on Friday, "If Swiggy’s delivery boy stole a pair of shoes while delivering food at someone’s house. Don’t take any action against him. In fact buy him a new pair of shoes. He might be really in need. Be kind."

If Swiggy’s delivery boy stole a pair of shoes while delivering food at someone’s house. Don’t take any action against him. In fact buy him a new pair of shoes. He might be really in need. Be kind ❤️🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 12, 2024

Netizens react to Sonu's post

Fans of Sonu agreed and said that small acts of kindness can brighten up someone's day. However, his post did not go down well with a section of users who argued that stealing is wrong, no matter what kind of situation a person is in.

"Asking for no action is still okay, but don't justify it by giving nonsensical arguments. Poverty/Need is no justification for stealing. There are millions of people, poorer than this delivery guy, who work hard and earn their livelihood. They don't steal. Justifying stealing is an insult to their hustle," a user commented.

Taking a dig at the actor, another user wrote, "If a chain snatcher steels your gold chain then don't take action against him in fact buy him a new gold chain. He might be really in need. Be kind."

A user asked, "And what if he is a consistent thief and he is doing it regularly?"

So if I need anything, am I allowed to steal anything from anyone’s house? This is one of the weirdest posts I have ever read. — Naveen (@_naveenish) April 12, 2024

They really needed that money Sonu bhai pic.twitter.com/ix9xPc5OQt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2024

if he is in need , then he should wait for salary or take loan. steeling from other's house is not fair , we should educate but not feed. — Vijay (@Vijay34516868) April 12, 2024

So anyone is allowed to steal anything, simply because he needs it? I need a new car, so can I just go and steal one because I need it? — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 13, 2024

If Swiggy's delivery boy stole a bike, don't take any action, but buy him a new bike. — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) April 13, 2024

In the name of philanthropy, please don’t normalise stealing goods. — SD 🇮🇳 (@SD_Bhakt) April 12, 2024

Agreed sir! We all must be kind and help someone who is in need.



But, he needs to be called out. This should not be encouraged. If he gets away this time, won't he feel confident when he tries for the next time. I understand your gesture but what if he is a thief? — Vivek Naskar (@vivek_naskar) April 12, 2024

CCTV footage shows what happened

The CCTV footage showed a lady accepting the order from the delivery boy and then shutting the door. The delivery boy then lingers for a while around. He climbs down the floor and uses his mobile phone for sometime.

A few seconds later, he climbs up the stairs and picks up the shoes and puts it in the towel like cloth he was carrying. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV of the house.

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart pic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

Sonu, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, made headlines during the COVID-induced lockdown after he aided thousands of migrant workers to return to their hometown when all means of transportation were shut. He also helped people in arranging beds, injections, medicines and vaccines, and even provided food and essentials to the needy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen on the silver screen in a action-packed thriller Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Sonu himself, the film will hit the big screens in 2024.