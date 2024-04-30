Sonu Sood's Fan Runs 1500 Kms From Delhi To Mumbai To Meet The 'Real-Life Hero' (PHOTOS)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who often makes headlines because of his philanthropic work, recently met his fan who ran 1,500 kilometers to meet him. The actor remains a beacon of hope for countless lives who rely on his large heartedness. He has received constant support and thoughtful gestures from his fans and supporters over the last few years.

According to a post shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, a fan named Mahesh ran from national capital Delhi to Mumbai to meet Sonu.

The paparazzo shared a picture in which Sonu can be seen posing with Mahesh. The fan is seen wearing a white t-shirt and the text over it read, "India Gate (Delhi) to Gateway of India (Mumbai) Run -1500 kms. Tribute to real life heroes." It also featured a picture of Sonu Sood.

"There are many things that the fans do for their idols- their stars! One such person is Mahesh who ran a wholesome 1500 km as a tribute to Sonu Sood! That’s some feat! Take a bow, Mahesh," the caption of the now-viral post read.

Sonu's humanitarian activities always have a huge impact on people and fans across India and they leave no stone unturned to express their gratitude to the actor.

Inspired by his dedication to helping those in need, his fans regularly organise blood donation drive across the country. His temples have also been made in the South.

Sonu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He hit headlines during the COVID-induced lockdown after he aided thousands of migrant workers to return to their hometown when all means of transportation were shut. He also helped people in arranging beds, injections, medicines and vaccines, and even provided food and essentials to the needy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen on the silver screen in a cybercrime thriller Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Sonu himself, the film will hit the big screens in 2024.

If reports are to be believed, the film depicts the actor as a tech-savvy agent aiding cybercrime victims.