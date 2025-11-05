BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Salman Khan Over Pan Masala Ads, Kota Consumer Court Issues Notice

Actor Salman Khan is facing legal scrutiny after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader filed a complaint against him and a pan masala brand he has endorsed. The Kota Consumer Court has issued notices to the actor following the petition, which alleges that the advertisements are misleading to consumers.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey. He challenged the advertisements for Rajshree Pan Masala, claiming that Salman and the brand misrepresented the product by promoting it as "saffron-infused cardamom" and "saffron-infused pan masala."

Following the complaint, the Kota Consumer Court has sought formal responses from Salman and the manufacturing company. The next hearing is scheduled for November 27.

According to media reports, the petitioner argued that these claims were false, noting that saffron costs around Rs 4 lakh per kg, making it impossible for a product priced at Rs 5 to contain the ingredient.

Honey stated the health risks associated with pan masala consumption and that it is a leading cause of mouth cancer. "Salman is a role model for many people. We have filed a complaint in the Kota Consumer Court, and notices have been issued for a hearing. Celebrities or film stars in other countries don’t promote tobacco products, but here they are endorsing pan masala. I urge them not to spread the wrong message to youth," Honey said during an interaction with ANI.

It is worth noting that Salman has appeared in advertisements for Rajshree Elaichi, a cardamom product. He has not featured in any ads for Rajshree Pan Masala itself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently seen as a host on Bigg Boss 19. He was last seen in Sikander, which failed to impress the audience. The actor will be seen next in his highly anticipated film Battle Of Galwan.