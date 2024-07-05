'Are You Feeling National Award Inside You?': Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan's Hilarious Reaction To Double-Meaning Comment Goes Viral

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her critically acclaimed performances, has received four National Film Awards for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga. Apart from acting, she is also known for being vocal about her thoughts.

Recently, an old video of her reacting to winning the National Award has surfaced on the internet. What's more hilarious is the video can be seen with English subtitles, which gives it a more double-meaning twist.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana spoke about winning the National award with a double-meaning implication, and co-actor R Madhavan, who was sitting next to her in the video, couldn't stop laughing at her comment.

One of the users on platform X shared the video, and wrote, "The anchor didn't understand the joke until today", with a smiling emoji.

The anchor didn't understand the joke until today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/gukeN3gK9Q — Cricket Freak (@cricket_freak21) July 4, 2024

Reacting to the video, another user asked a social media account, @TranslateMom English, to translate the video. The clip was translated and subtitle was also given to it.

TranslateMom has subtitled your video in English!



For instant translations and captions, visit our web app at https://t.co/vgpywdv6o6.



Tool created by @montakaoh. pic.twitter.com/YXefrLmble — TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) July 4, 2024

In the video, shared on platform X, we can see Kangana and Madhavan sharing laughs as the interviewer asks, "How are you feeling after winning the National Award? Wherever you are going you are feeling like you are on cloud nine. Are you feeling that it is an award? Are you feeling the national award inside you?"

To which she responded, "I don't know how I feel inside the National Award but I'm thrilled. I'm thrilled that I got this award at this age. And I have come to that very elite group of, I think in last how many years." Her response left Madhavan cracking up in laughter.

Sid continued to ask, "Elite group at a young age?" While giggling, Kangana further added, "Yeah 12 to 13 women have got it." Even after this Madhvan didn't stop laughing, and the video ended with the host clapping and lauding Kangana for her victory.