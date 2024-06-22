 Kangana Ranaut REACTS After Annu Kapoor's Fails To Recognise Her: 'We Tend To Hate Woman If She Is Beautiful'
When Annu Kapoor was asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut's CISF slap incident, he asked, 'Who is she?'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Annu Kapoor, who was recently promoting his upcoming film, Hamare Baarah, was questioned about Kangana Ranaut's CISF slap incident. During the press conference, he asked in Hindi, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya?”

After Kapoor's remark, Kangana reacted to it on her Instagram story and said, "Do you agree with Anu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?"

Check it out:

