'Sundar Hain Kya?': Annu Kapoor Asks 'Who Is Kangana Ranaut' As He REACTS To Her Slap Incident

Actor Annu Kapoor recently reacted to Bollywood actress and BJP's newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut's slap incident. On Thursday (June 6), the actress was attacked by a CISF female constable, Kulwinder Kaur, at Chandigarh airport while clearing security checks for a flight to Delhi.

Annu, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Hamare Baarah, was questioned about his thoughts on Kangana's Slap Gate. The actor first failed to recognise Ranaut, later, he said that legal action should be taken.

Here's What Annu Stated

During Hamare Baarah's press conference, he first questioned Kangana and said, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya? (Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?).”

In the conversation, a journalist stated that she is now a newly elected MP from Mandi. To which Annu stated, “Oho woh bhi ho gayi! Abhi toh bahut shaktishaali ho gayi hain. (Oh, she has become that too. She is powerful now).”

He then later stated that Kangana should take legal action against the personnel who slapped her, as he would have done the same if he were in her position.

Kangana's Statement On CISF Slap-Gate

Kangana, on the same day, shared a statement about the incident and gave her first statement on platform X.

She said, "Namaste Friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well-wishers. I'm safe and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personnel, while I was passing by the security check, the CISF Constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her, why she did that, she said, it was because she supports farmers' protest. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that."

