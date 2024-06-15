‘Kangana Only Got Slapped, People In This Country Are Actually Dying’: Swara Bhasker Reacts To Slap Gate Incident

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Slap Gate Incident |

Actress Swara Bhasker recently opened up about Bollywood actress and BJP's newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut's slap incident. On Thursday (June 06), the actress was attacked by a CISF female constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport while clearing security checks for a flight to Delhi.

Swara was asked about the incident which involved Kangana during an interview with Connect Cine, and she stated that she has received no support from the industry.

#WATCH | Kangana Ranaut Alleges She Was Slapped By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport#chandigarh #bollywoodactor pic.twitter.com/6UK2ZhHvjb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 6, 2024

Here's what Swara Said About Kangana's Slap-Gate

To which she said, "Any sensible person will agree that whatever happened to Kangana was terrible. Nobody will excuse the abuse or attack that Kangana experienced. So, certainly, what happened to her was terrible and should not have occurred. It is wrong to attack someone. People were encouraging Kangana's right-wing fans not to speak out since they are the ones who advocate lynching."

"Kangana just got slapped–and even that should not have happened–but at least she is alive, and has her security around. In this country, people have lost their lives, they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by security personnel, and in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao," she further added.

Kangana's Statement On CISF Slap-Gate

Kangana on the same day, shared a statement about the incident and gave her first statement on platform X.

She said, "Namaste Friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well-wishers. I'm safe and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personnel, while I was passing by the security check, the CISF Constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her, why she did that, she said, it was because she supports farmers' protest. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that."

Swara Bhaskar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman among others have reacted to Kangana Ranaut's CISF slap incident.

Kangana won the Lok Sabha election for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat. The BJP candidate received a total of 5,37,022 votes. She beat Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by 74,755 votes.