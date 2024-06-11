 Kangana Ranaut Says 'Obsessive Work Culture' Should Be Normalised: 'We Are Not A Developed Nation, Can't Afford To Be Lazy'
Kangana Ranaut Says 'Obsessive Work Culture' Should Be Normalised: 'We Are Not A Developed Nation, Can't Afford To Be Lazy'

Kangana Ranaut also blamed 'western brainwashing' for bored and lazy weekends

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Bollywood actress and BJP politician Kangana Ranaut has said that 'obsessive work culture' should be normalised and people can't afford to be bored and lazy because India is not a developed country. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the PMO in Delhi, in which he had said, "We are not those people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time. We are not those people, we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking, and we have no criteria for our efforts."

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday (June 11), Kangana shared PM Modi's video and wrote, "We need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with the waiting for weekends and crib about Mondays memes. That's all western brainwashing... we are not a developed nation yet... we can't afford to be bored and lazy at all."

article-image

Kangana recently made headlines after she was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport while she was on her way to the Parliament in Delhi.

The actress got elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh as she defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

On the film work, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited directorial 'Emergency'. The release of the film has been delayed. The movie, in which Kangana portrays former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on June 14 but now awaits a new release schedule due to her political engagements.

Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and late actor Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film, set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

