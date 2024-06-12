'I Do Not Support...': Karan Johar's Stance On Kangana Ranaut Slap-Gate

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently during a trailer launch of his upcoming production film Kill talked about Bollywood actress and BJP's newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut's slap incident.

On Thursday (June 06), the actress was attacked by a CISF female constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport while clearing security checks for a flight to Delhi.

During the press conference, Karan was questioned about his stance on the incident where Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF officer. to which he said, “I do not support any kind of violence, verbal or physical.”

Kangana's Statement On CISF Slap-Gate

On the same day, Kangana talked about the incident and gave her first statement. In a video, shared by a user on platform X.

She stated, "Namaste Friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well-wishers. I'm safe and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personnel, while I was passing by the security check, the CISF Constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her, why she did that, she said, it was because she supports farmers' protest. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that."

Earlier many Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman among others have reacted to Kangana Ranaut's CISF slap incident.

Kangana won the Lok Sabha election for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat. The BJP candidate received a total of 5,37,022 votes. She beat Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by 74,755 votes.

Talking about Karan Johar's Dharma Productions film Kill, it stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. It follows the story of a passenger on a train to New Delhi. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain. It will be released in theatres on 5 July 2024.