Vishal Dadlani Promises Job To CISF Personnel Suspended For Slapping Kangana Ranaut: 'Understand Her Anger'

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was in for a rude shock on Thursday as she was slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport. And as the guard was suspended later, Bollywood singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani publically announced that he will get her a job in case she gets fired.

The CISF jawan, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was suspended after she attacked Kangana for her remarks against the farmer's protest, and a committee has also been formed to look into the matter.

After the incident, Vishal took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the altercation between Kangana and Kaur and stated that while he does not endorse violence, he understood the woman's plight.

"I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel’s anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan," he promised.

Not just that, but he also slammed those who supported Kangana and her statements against the members of the farmers' protests, and wrote, "To those on Dungana's side, if she had said, your Mother is 'available in 100 rupees', what would you do?"

After the incident, Kangana shared a video message on her social media handles, informing her fans that she was fine, and she added, "My concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that." Not just that, but she later also questioned the silence of celebs and other members of the film fraternity over the attack on her.

On Friday, Kangana visited the Parliament in Delhi for the first time after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and before entering, she got into an ugly spat with a reporter as well.

Celebs like Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed and Raveena Tandon condemned the attack on Kangana.