Eko OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Malayalam Film Online?

Eko OTT Release |

Eko is a mystery thriller film which is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh. The film features Sandeep Pradeep, and Biana Momin, among others. Eko serves as the third and final instalment of Bahul Ramesh's Animal Trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam (2024) and Kerala Crime Files 2. It was released in theatres on November 21, 2025, and now it is set to stream on OTT in December 2025.

Eko: Streaming details

The mystery drama film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from December 31, 2025. It will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Eko is based on themes of loyalty, identity, human nature, and morality.

What is Eko all about?

The Malayalam film Eko is a gradual mystery thriller focused on the vanishing of a rich and influential dog breeder, Kuriachan, but what happens when the grim secrets are revealed as individuals seek him out? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Sandeep Pradeep as Pious, Biana Momin as Malaathi "Mlaathi" Chettathi, Narain as Navykkaran, Saurabh Sachdeva as Kuriachan, Vineeth as Mohan Pothan, Ashokan as Appootty, Sim Zhi Fei as Soyi, Ranjith Shekhar as Soman, Binu Pappu as Sukumaran, Saheer Muhammed as Pappachan, Ng Hung Shen as Yosiah, Soyi's husband, and Ranjith Shekhar as Soman, among others.

MRK Jhayaram has produced the film under the banner of Aaradyaa Studio. Sooraj E. S has done the editing, and Bahul Ramesh has done the cinematography of the film. The music of the film is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.