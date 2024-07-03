Constable Kulwinder Kaur Who 'Slapped' Kangana Ranaut Remains Suspended, Clarifies CISF Amid Reports Of Her Being 'Reinstated'

The Central Industrial Security Force on Wednesday issued a clarification stating that constable, Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut last month at Chandigarh Airport, is still suspended and that a departmental inquiry against her is ongoing.
CISF statement comes amid reports claiming Kulwinder Kaur's reinstatement and transfer to Bengaluru airport.
Earlier today, many X users including official social media handle of RSS mouthpiece Organiser Weekly, in a post claimed that Kulwinder has been transferred to Bengaluru.
Another user named Amitabh Chaudhary, who has over 15K followers on X, made a similar claim.
Raising question on Kulwinder's reinstatement, he wrote, "How can CISF reinstate her and not fire her from the job … she is a possible threat to anyone and everyone, who knows if someday she gets promoted and has a gun with her , what worse she can do … don’t they have MPs in Bengaluru . Home Ministry must intervene, this lady is not mentally fit for service at all ."