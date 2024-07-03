 Constable Kulwinder Kaur Who 'Slapped' Kangana Ranaut Remains Suspended, Clarifies CISF Amid Reports Of Her Being 'Reinstated'
CISF statement comes amid reports claiming Kulwinder Kaur's reinstatement and transfer to Bengaluru airport.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

The Central Industrial Security Force on Wednesday issued a clarification stating that constable, Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut last month at Chandigarh Airport, is still suspended and that a departmental inquiry against her is ongoing.

Earlier today, many X users including official social media handle of RSS mouthpiece Organiser Weekly, in a post claimed that Kulwinder has been transferred to Bengaluru.

Another user named Amitabh Chaudhary, who has over 15K followers on X, made a similar claim.

Raising question on Kulwinder's reinstatement, he wrote, "How can CISF reinstate her and not fire her from the job … she is a possible threat to anyone and everyone, who knows if someday she gets promoted and has a gun with her , what worse she can do … don’t they have MPs in Bengaluru . Home Ministry must intervene, this lady is not mentally fit for service at all ."

