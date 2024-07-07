Emraan Hashmi Ends 20 Years-Long Feud With Murder Co-Star Mallika Sherawat: 'Some Things Were Said By Her...'

Actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about the 20-year-long feud with Mallika Sherawat. The two worked together in the erotic thriller Murder, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

In April 2024, Emraan and Mallika were seen together after a long time at a wedding reception of film producer Anand Pandit's daughter in Mumbai. In which they strike a pose for the paparazzi and sort their differences out by hugging each other.

Here's What Emraan Stated

Talking to News 18, Emraan talked about meeting Mallika after years and said that they ended their fight a long time ago. He said, “It (the meet) was very warm and cordial. I saw her after a very long long time. I don’t think we had an encounter like that after I met her a couple of times after the release of Murder.”

Further, Hashmi said that they were impulsive. “We were young and stupid at that time. There’s a phase in life when your decision-making power is so limited and you are just so impulsive. Some things were said by her, some by me; they were mean. I think it’s just bygones and we also kept that aside long back. It was very nice seeing her. She was very warm, I too was."

Here's What Happened Between Emraan & Mallika

In the 2014 episode of Koffee with Karan, Emraan was questioned about the best kiss on screen. He took his Murder 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez's name, and when asked about the worst kiss, without any hesitation, he said, "Mallika."

On the other hand, in 2021, on the Love Laugh Live Show with Mandira Bedi, Sherawat talked about the ego clashes she had with actors. Recalling the feud with Emraan, she said, “The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of Murder, that we had a misunderstanding or something. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part, I’m no less."

She added, “I lost touch with him and it’s really sad because he was a wonderful co-star because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy."

Murder hit the screen on April 2, 2004. The cult film also began a film series with Murder 2, and Murder 3, with different storylines.