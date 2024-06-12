'Even Emraan Hashmi Was Trolled': Nikkita Ghag On Doing Bold Scenes, Says 'It Is Not Pornography'

Nikkita Ghag |

Actress Nikkita Ghag has carved a niche for herself with her remarkable acting talent and charismatic presence in the OTT space. She is an emerging star known for her roles in Bekaaboo 3 and Crimes and Confessions 2, Anandi, among others.

On friday (June 7), the actress visited The Free Press Journal/ Navshakti for a candid chat, and spilled the beans about her journey, experiences on the casting couch, bold scenes, trolling, and much more! Excerpts:

How has been your journey so far?

I started my career as a fashion model with a Sri Lankan modelling agency in 2019. In January 2023, I transitioned into acting and have since completed over 12 projects in the last one and a half years. The acting industry has been more rewarding for me compared to modelling. I have received a lot of love from fans, but also faced the common struggles of being a fresher in the industry, such as the pressure to prove oneself and encountering the casting couch.

Have you faced any such casting couch experience?

Lots of times, whenever I was approached for a project, against favours. It was always a big no for me. I chose to do bold scenes on screen on OTTs because mera aise tha ki main bold on-screen karungi, par main bold off-screen nahi karungi. Right? Because I have a particular set of ethics, a specific set of principles, and my own rules, these are the things I can do for my career, and these are the things I cannot do for my job, no matter what. So I can never go for a casting couch to bag a big break.

In Bekaboo Season 3 many bold scenes went viral. What were your family's reactions?

My family is very practical about it. It is a professional thing. So my real life and real life are quite opposite. The more bold I'm in real life, the more reserved, orthodox and traditional I'm in my real life. People think that the actresses who do bold scenes, vaisi nahi hota. So, when people are sexualizing my body, I'm capitalizing my body. That's a business for me. I have a good body. I'm very confident about my body. I'm fine flaunting it but that doesn't make me easily available outside. Because wo sirf screen ke liye, that's the demand of the script.

How comfortable with bold scenes on screen?

Doing a bold scene is not pornography, it is the demand of the script. Ki wahan par koi intimate ho raha hai, koi kiss kar raha hai. But then, yeh notion hai India mein bold scenes karna is difficult, arre yeh toh on-screen aisa chalta hoga toh off-screen bhi chalta hoga. I know where to switch off my brain and where to switch it on. Toh woh without emotions, very practically as a work hota hai. Jaise bold scenes, kissing scenes ke era mai, first tha Bollywood mein Emraan Hashmi. Toh log kaafi tabhi the media mein zyada troll karte the. But he is loyal to his wife, and after getting a baby, he stopped doing it. So, it's fine. I mean, it's very professional. For me, at least, it is very professional.

Have you faced online trolling, and how do you deal with it?

When it comes to trolling, I love my trollers. I always say this. Because I agree that you speak well of me, you speak ill of me, but please speak about me. That's what I want. trollers are giving me what I want, and the comments that come on Instagram, I keep them unseen, unheard, unread, the team takes care of it.

Do you feel the fear of being typecast because of bold scenes, since you want to do films ahead?

I’m a director’s actor. A lot of people have come in bold because they can't act. They can only do that much. I don't want to take names but if your acting is right, it doesn't matter. Agar director apne actor ko paichanana jaanta hai, toh fir, mil jaate hain roles. Type cast nahi hota hai.

Tell us something about your character in Nashila Husn.

Nashila se pehle I have either played protagonist or antagonist. Positive roles or negative roles. But Nashila mein I got to do both, it's a double role, I got to play grey shades. As an actor, I love to play the negative side more.

How important do you feel is OTT platform for new talents?

Nowadays, OTT has overtaken theatres. In Covid theaters aren’t available. You can watch it on the phone, you can watch it, and at the movie theatre within a week. OTT platforms are playing a big role. All types of actors are getting jobs and good opportunities. Even, like all a-listers have come on OTT now.

Will we see you next season of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Might be.