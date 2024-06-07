'Kal Jo Hua, Nahi Hona Chaiye Tha': Nikkita Garg Comes Out In Support Of Kangana Ranaut Over CISF Slap Incident (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Nikkita Garg, who is best known for her roles in Bekaboo 3, Fuh Se Fantasy, Crimes and Confessions 2, has come out in support of Bollywood actress and now BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut in the aftermath of the controversial CISF slap incident.

#WATCH | Kangana Ranaut Alleges She Was Slapped By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport#chandigarh #bollywoodactor pic.twitter.com/6UK2ZhHvjb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 6, 2024

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped and abused by a CISF constable on June 6 over the actress farmers' protest remark in 2021, while she was at the security check at Chandigarh airport.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she said, "I always loved Kangana. Since I was a kid, I have seen the film Queen, tab se I loved her. She is a very outgoing person, bold about her thoughts and about her talk. So, I feel kal jo hua, nahi hona chaiye tha. After all, she has gained that position. This is not the way to express your thoughts by slapping or abusing someone."

Furthermore, talking about the BJP victory in the Lok Sabha election and how they had the toughest battle with the opposition this year, she said, "No matter what, I support BJP, of course. But, this time BJP will get a good push because the opposition is strong. And a good opposition, being strong, is really necessary to keep a good hold on the ruling party. Otherwise, if no one cares, Hitler Shahi will come, right? So, country needs a strong opposition, which has happened this year, so it's good."

On the work front, Nikkita is riding high on the success of her recently released ALTBalaji film Nashila Husn. The story revolves around Alia, who embarks on a quest to avenge her twin sister's murder at the hands of the ruthless Raj. Alia seeks solace in Mumbai with her childhood friend Pinky. In the film, Nikkita plays a double character. The film also stars Samir Ali, Sonam Arora, and Priom Gujjar. It is directed by Kay Cee.