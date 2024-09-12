Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled With Drama, Humour & '90s Nostalgia

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri unveiled the intriguing and fun-filled trailer of their much-anticipated film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania and others.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in 1997. The trailer of the film begins with scenes of Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya's (Triptii) wedding in Rishikesh. The newlywed proposes recording their wedding night for a keepsake, but their plans are derailed when their CD player and the precious video goes missing.

The trailer will take you on a delightful journey filled with family drama, and a dash of humour and suspense. The film also brings back Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi with his iconic track Na Na Na Re, giving a sense of '90s nostalgia.

Different from the horror-comedies and action-thrillers being released off late, Rajkummar and Triptii's film is touted to be a pure masala entertainer set in the '90s. The film guarantees to keep the audience with the unfolding events as the search for the stolen CD takes center stage.

In fact, the makers have stated that the film is 97 per cent paarivarik and 3 per cent maha paarivarik.

The trailer also features a still of actress-singer and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. However, nothing much about her part in the film has been revealed yet.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set to hit the big screens on October 12. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor, Vipul Shah and Raaj Shaandilyaa.