 Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled With Drama, Humour & '90s Nostalgia
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled With Drama, Humour & '90s Nostalgia

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled With Drama, Humour & '90s Nostalgia

Mallika Sherawat, Daler Mehndi and Shehnaaz Gill are the surprise elements in the film's trailer

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri unveiled the intriguing and fun-filled trailer of their much-anticipated film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania and others.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in 1997. The trailer of the film begins with scenes of Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya's (Triptii) wedding in Rishikesh. The newlywed proposes recording their wedding night for a keepsake, but their plans are derailed when their CD player and the precious video goes missing.

The trailer will take you on a delightful journey filled with family drama, and a dash of humour and suspense. The film also brings back Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi with his iconic track Na Na Na Re, giving a sense of '90s nostalgia.

Read Also
Maalik FIRST Look: Rajkummar Rao Announces New Film On His 40th Birthday, Turns Gangster As He Poses...
article-image

Different from the horror-comedies and action-thrillers being released off late, Rajkummar and Triptii's film is touted to be a pure masala entertainer set in the '90s. The film guarantees to keep the audience with the unfolding events as the search for the stolen CD takes center stage.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Freezes Properties Valued At ₹43.52 Crore In Ushdev International Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai: ED Freezes Properties Valued At ₹43.52 Crore In Ushdev International Bank Fraud Case
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Grabs Ankush By Collar After Confronting Him On Being Drugged & Lied, Declares WAR
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Grabs Ankush By Collar After Confronting Him On Being Drugged & Lied, Declares WAR
Kross Ltd. IPO Day 3: Cars Parts Manufacturer Public Issue Subscribed Over 16.81 Times; Know GMP & Lisiting
Kross Ltd. IPO Day 3: Cars Parts Manufacturer Public Issue Subscribed Over 16.81 Times; Know GMP & Lisiting
MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in

In fact, the makers have stated that the film is 97 per cent paarivarik and 3 per cent maha paarivarik.

The trailer also features a still of actress-singer and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. However, nothing much about her part in the film has been revealed yet.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set to hit the big screens on October 12. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor, Vipul Shah and Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Grabs Ankush By Collar After Confronting Him On Being Drugged & Lied,...

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Grabs Ankush By Collar After Confronting Him On Being Drugged & Lied,...

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled...

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled...

Watch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED

Watch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED

'Only Wanted To Be Hero': Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He Was 'Blacklisted' For Rejecting 'Side...

'Only Wanted To Be Hero': Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He Was 'Blacklisted' For Rejecting 'Side...

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch