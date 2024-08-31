 Maalik FIRST Look: Rajkummar Rao Announces New Film On His 40th Birthday, Turns Gangster As He Poses With Gun
Maalik FIRST Look: Rajkummar Rao Announces New Film On His 40th Birthday, Turns Gangster As He Poses With Gun

Rajkummar Rao treated his fans on his 40th birthday on Saturday by sharing the first look from his next action thriller film "Maalik," which is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Acclaimed star Rajkummar Rao treated his fans on his 40th birthday on Saturday by sharing the first look from his next action thriller film "Maalik," which is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

Rajkummar took to Instagram on Saturday morning, where he shared the film's poster, where he is seen standing on top of a jeep holding an AK-47. The poster also features a line of trucks queued up in front of him. The poster had: "Maalik. Paida nahi ho sakta ban toh sakta hai," written on it.

Giving an update about the filming, he captioned it: "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"

Rajkummar Rao's Wife Patralekhaa Reveals Getting 'Bothered' By Pregnancy Rumours: 'Some Days Aren't...
article-image

This will be the first time Raj Kummar Rao will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action thriller. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India.

"Maalik" is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. Ever since his debut in 2010, Rajkummar has worked in over 30 films and has been feted with several honours including a National Award.

The FTII alumni made his acting debut with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha". He was then seen films such as "Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2" and "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within", where he had small roles.

However, it was in 2013, when his luck changed with films such as "Kai po Che!" and "Shahid". He was then seen in "Queen", "Aligarh", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Trapped", "Newton", "The White Tiger", "Ludo", " Monica, O My Darling", "Badhaai Do" and "Stree 2"

Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri’s Quirky Family Drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Goes On Floors 
article-image

Rajkummar also has "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" with Triptii Dimri. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and revolves around the chaos in a small town when a VHS tape contains an intimate video of Vicky and Vidya in the 1990s.

