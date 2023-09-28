Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri’s Quirky Family Drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Goes On Floors |

Presented by the powerhouse collaboration of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in conjunction with Thinkink Picturez, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, is poised to deliver a nostalgic blast from the past set in the vibrant 90s.

Prepare for a joyous and dramatic journey through the 90s as T-Series Films and Wakaoo Films, in partnership with Thinkink Picturez, proudly announce their upcoming venture, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' (VVKWWV). Under the adept direction of Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises a side-splitting cinematic escapade, rekindling the essence of the 90s. Featuring the remarkably versatile duo of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, this family-friendly entertainment is primed to enrapture audiences with its distinctive narrative.

The amalgamation of industry titans Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Vimal Lahoti has set the stage for a production that is bound to make an enduring impact.

Earlier today, the creators unveiled a tantalizing poster bearing the film's acronym, 'VVKWWV,' inviting speculation about its title. Additionally, it offers a playful glimpse into the film's quirky essence.

This cinematic endeavor also marks the inaugural on-screen pairing of Rajkummar Rao and the talented Triptii Dimri, both of whom have garnered devoted followings through their individual performances.

Gulshan Kumar, in association with T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, and Thinkink Picturez, proudly presents 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.'

