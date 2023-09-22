 6 Years Of Newton: Rajkummar Rao Says, 'Stories Of Change And Resilience Have A Timeless Appeal'
6 Years Of Newton: Rajkummar Rao Says, 'Stories Of Change And Resilience Have A Timeless Appeal'

Newton bagged the title of Best Feature Film in Hindi at the prestigious National Awards 2018.

Rohit Bhatnagar
Updated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Newton (2017), helmed by Amit Masurkar turned tables for actor RajKummar Rao as an actor. The film also bagged the title of Best Feature Film in Hindi at the prestigious National Awards 2018. As the film turned six today, actor shares his excitement with The Free Press Journal.

An emotional RajKummar Rao shares, “As I look back upon six remarkable years of Newton, I am filled with profound gratitude to witness how this film has connected with audiences on a deep level. It's a reminder that stories of change and resilience have a timeless appeal.”

Rao further shares, “Newton is that film which will forever hold a special place in my heart. Working with the brilliant director Amit Masurkar and producer Manish Mundra ji was an enriching experience that I'll cherish always. It's a testament to the magic that happens when vision and passion unite in cinema."

