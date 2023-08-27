Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: From Shahid to Badhaai Do, Here's Looking At 10 Most Memorable Performances By The Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
From starring in bit-time roles to now fronting some of the most path-breaking films in recent years, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way in the Hindi film industry. As the actor turns a year older on August 31st, let's take a look at his 10 best performances on-screen
Shahid - As the righteous lawyer Shahid Azmi, Rajkummar's career changed for the better with the Hansal Mehta-directorial. Rightfully deserving of the National Award Rao received as Best Actor
Citylights - As the debt-ridden common man who goes to immeasurable lengths to secure a life for his family, Rao was amazing as Deepak Kumar
Dolly Ki Doli - As the dimwitted groom who is outsmarted by his bride, Rao infused comedy and empathy in equal measure playing Sonu Kukreja
Trapped - As Shaurya Gusrath, who is trapped for days in a high-rise Mumbai residence by himself, Rao infused grit in his performance making the film an engaging yet difficult watch
Bareilly Ki Barfi - As Pritam Vidrohi, Rao single-handedly entertained us in the movie while switching between timid and outrageous
Newton - As Nutan Kumar, the well-intentioned electoral officer, Rao delivered a performance worth celebrating for generations
Omerta - As the dreaded terrorist Omar, Rao confessed that the character was the most disturbing role in his career, by far. Yet, he managed to come across as menacing
Judgementall Hai Kya - As Keshav, the manipulative romantic prospect who cons women, Rao played off the energies of his co-star Kangana Ranaut as yin and yang in this entertaining, psychological thriller
Ludo - As Alok Kumar Gupta, the roadside diner who is willing to go to any lengths for his childhood love, Rao was measured as the over-the-top yet endearing lover
Badhaai Do - As Shardul Thakur, a queer cop, Rao redefined the idea of masculinity and proved that men can be vulnerable too
