Rajkummar Rao On Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Most Jawan Actor

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday at the trailer launch of his upcoming comedy thriller series Guns & Gulaabs called Shah Rukh Khan 'the most jawan actor'. During a press conference in Delhi, on being asked which Bollywood actor he credits the most for making the 90s special, Rajkummar said, "One and only Mr Shah Rukh Khan, the most jawan actor of our times." Later on, while talking exclusively to ANI, Rajkummar said, "Everything that he (Shah Rukh Khan) has done from Dil Se, DDLJ to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, everything that he has done, I love all of them."

Sharing his experience of working with Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah in Guns & Gulaabs, Rajkummar shared with ANI, "It was amazing, both are very good actors and when there are good actors, your job becomes a lot easier because you know they are all there and you'll make the scene better together."

On being asked that the theme of Guns & Gulaabs slightly resembles Anurag Kashyap's film Gangs of Wasseypur, so will it be able to create an impact as Anurag's iconic film? The Stree actor told ANI, "No I think it's very different, you can't compete. This is a very different series and that is a very different film. This is a Raj and DK creation, that was Anurag sir's creation. So I think it's very different from Gangs of Wasseypur. The film as we all know is a cult. Of course I am a part of that." Talking about his upcoming horror comedy film Stree 2, the actor told ANI, "The shoot is going on right now only that much I can tell you. But yes, hold your horses, and sabar ka fal meetha hi hoga."

Guns and Gulaabs also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and T.J. Bhanu in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 18.

