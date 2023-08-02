 Rajkummar Rao On Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Most Jawan Actor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajkummar Rao On Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Most Jawan Actor

Rajkummar Rao On Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Most Jawan Actor

The Guns And Gulaabs actor heaped praises upon the Jawan star at the trailer launch of the former's latest Netflix series

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday at the trailer launch of his upcoming comedy thriller series Guns & Gulaabs called Shah Rukh Khan 'the most jawan actor'. During a press conference in Delhi, on being asked which Bollywood actor he credits the most for making the 90s special, Rajkummar said, "One and only Mr Shah Rukh Khan, the most jawan actor of our times." Later on, while talking exclusively to ANI, Rajkummar said, "Everything that he (Shah Rukh Khan) has done from Dil Se, DDLJ to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, everything that he has done, I love all of them."

Sharing his experience of working with Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah in Guns & Gulaabs, Rajkummar shared with ANI, "It was amazing, both are very good actors and when there are good actors, your job becomes a lot easier because you know they are all there and you'll make the scene better together."

Read Also
Guns And Gulaabs Trailer: Creators Raj And DK Bring Together A Delightful Motley Of Actors In New...
article-image

On being asked that the theme of Guns & Gulaabs slightly resembles Anurag Kashyap's film Gangs of Wasseypur, so will it be able to create an impact as Anurag's iconic film? The Stree actor told ANI, "No I think it's very different, you can't compete. This is a very different series and that is a very different film. This is a Raj and DK creation, that was Anurag sir's creation. So I think it's very different from Gangs of Wasseypur. The film as we all know is a cult. Of course I am a part of that." Talking about his upcoming horror comedy film Stree 2, the actor told ANI, "The shoot is going on right now only that much I can tell you. But yes, hold your horses, and sabar ka fal meetha hi hoga."

Guns and Gulaabs also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and T.J. Bhanu in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 18.

Read Also
Dulquer Salmaan Hails Sita Ramam As His DDLJ At Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Launch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 2 LIVE Updates: Pooja's Father Mahesh Bhatt In BB House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 2 LIVE Updates: Pooja's Father Mahesh Bhatt In BB House

Rajkummar Rao On Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Most Jawan Actor

Rajkummar Rao On Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Most Jawan Actor

Taylor Swift Awards ₹82 Lakh To Each Truck Driver For Carrying Her Concert Equipment During Eras...

Taylor Swift Awards ₹82 Lakh To Each Truck Driver For Carrying Her Concert Equipment During Eras...

Dulquer Salmaan Hails Sita Ramam As His DDLJ At Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Launch

Dulquer Salmaan Hails Sita Ramam As His DDLJ At Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Launch

Mumbai: Actress Files Rape FIR Against Co-Star In Vanrai After He Refuses Marriage

Mumbai: Actress Files Rape FIR Against Co-Star In Vanrai After He Refuses Marriage