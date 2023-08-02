 Guns And Gulaabs: Creators Raj And DK Bring Together A Delightful Motley Of Actors In New Netflix Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGuns And Gulaabs: Creators Raj And DK Bring Together A Delightful Motley Of Actors In New Netflix Series

Guns And Gulaabs: Creators Raj And DK Bring Together A Delightful Motley Of Actors In New Netflix Series

The series premiere on the streaming app from August 18, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Netflix India and the makers of the upcoming crime drama Guns and Gulaabs unveiled the official trailer of the show.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T J Bhanu and Gulshan Devaiah, the series promises to be a hinterland crime drama coupled with countryside humour and retro nostalgia.

Directed by Raj and DK, the show's trailer promises a fun riot of drama, action and romance, in equal measure.

Check out the trailer below:

Read Also
Dahaad Writer Sumit Arora Reveals THIS About Raj & DK’s Next Show Guns & Gulaabs
article-image

Set in the 1990's, the plot paints the story of three men in cinemascope. A romantic mechanic, an unprepared heir to a family of gangsters and an honest-to-a-fault cop will find their destinies crossing one another's paths. The trailer was unveiled to the media at a special event in New Delhi. The show promises to be a genre-binding saga that combines themes of brotherhood, friendship, romance, action, comedy and pulp.

Read Also
Watch 'Guns and Gulaabs' Teaser: Rajkummar Rao talks about man's dark side in Raj & DK's next
article-image

As far as this genre is concerned, nobody can do it better than Raj & DK, who have time and again proven themselves to be the best when it comes to coupling crime and comedy together.

Speaking about the show, the duo maintains, "Guns & Gulaabs has been an exhilarating journey for us! This time we went back to our favourite territory... embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films (99, Shor In The City). And somewhere along this process, we found ourselves creating a genre-mash in a pulpy, retro style. Netflix has been a like-minded partner sharing the same unbridled passion as us to present this unique, quirky story. And it marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that we hope audiences will embrace."

What would also make viewers look forward to watching the series is the presence of Satish Kaushik in a never-seen-before avatar.

Written by Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora, the series also feature Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Gor in pivotal roles.

Guns and Gulaabs premieres on Netflix from August 18, 2023

Read Also
Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Eight Pictures From The Actor's Instagram That Prove He's The...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guns And Gulaabs: Creators Raj And DK Bring Together A Delightful Motley Of Actors In New Netflix...

Guns And Gulaabs: Creators Raj And DK Bring Together A Delightful Motley Of Actors In New Netflix...

After Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide, Hansal Mehta Speaks About 'Fighting The Impulse To Do Something...

After Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide, Hansal Mehta Speaks About 'Fighting The Impulse To Do Something...

Abhishek Bachchan Postpones Ghoomer Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai After Nitin Desai's Death

Abhishek Bachchan Postpones Ghoomer Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai After Nitin Desai's Death

Mona Singh On Keeping Her Real Self Under Wraps During Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin: 'Even My Co-Stars...

Mona Singh On Keeping Her Real Self Under Wraps During Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin: 'Even My Co-Stars...

Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth Unleashes Ferocious Tiger Muthuvel Pandian In Rousing Trailer

Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth Unleashes Ferocious Tiger Muthuvel Pandian In Rousing Trailer