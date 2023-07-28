Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Eight Pictures From The Actor's Instagram That Prove He's The Friendliest Person To His Peers

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023

South actors aren't necessarily very social but they aren't bitter either towards one another. But Dulquer Salmaan is one of the very few actors who holds tremendous respect for his peers. See his best moments ahead with his contemporaries. Here, with Prabhas

With Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon. The actor's wife Amal Sufiya is to the right

With Fahadh Faasil

With Yash

With Rana Daggubati and Vikram Prabhu

With Naga Chaitanya

With Vijay Deverakonda

With Nani

Thanks For Reading!

GENIUS! AI Reimagines Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas And Other Malayalam Actors...
Find out More