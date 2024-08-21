Rajkummar Rao's Wife Patralekhaa Reveals Getting 'Bothered' By Pregnancy Rumours: 'Some Days Aren't Really Happy But...'

Rajkummar Rao's wife, actress Patralekhaa, was last seen in the Netflix film Wild Wild Punjab. It also starred Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Patralekha Paul and Ishita Raj Sharma. Recently, the actress talked about the constant pregnancy rumours and stated that it 'bothers' her.

Speaking to Galatta India, Patralekhaa talked about pregnancy rumours, stating, "When I look bloated in my belly, I am pregnant but I am a girl and I have days which are not really happy in life. I look the way I want. Initially, I did get bothered about it and I have also stopped reading the comments. I just see my photos and I go to the next."

Further, on trolls affecting her on social media, she said that whenever she feels uncomfortable, she requests the paparazzi to stop them from clicking her and they respectfully agree.

The Citylights actress stated that she feels nervous as she is aware that as soon as the paps share the video online, people are will write 100 things below, like, 'Oh, she is pregnant, 'Rajkummar Rao's wife.'



"I am like, what is this? They have a problem with what you wear, what you don't wear or whether your hair is done properly or not. I guess that is what it comes with," concluded Patralekhaa.

On the work front, Patralekhaa will be seen next in Phule, where she will portray the role of legendary Savitribai Phule. The film also features Pratik Gandhi in the lead.

Next, she has Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which will premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024, also starring Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arvind Swamy, Amrita Puri, Pooja Gor and Yashpal Sharma.

Patralekhaa will feature in Gulkanda Tales, which will be directed by Raj & DK.