IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Teaser Review - Vijay Varma Might Not Lead You To Right Destination

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack | Instagram

The makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack released the teaser for the series on Saturday, August 3. It promises to be thrilling but lacks a sense of novelty, as it is based on the infamous hijacking of an Indian Airlines Airbus. The series is set to take viewers on a repetitive journey, indulging them in a not-so-dramatic seven-day odyssey of terror.

This could be another hijack series that feels familiar, given the many films with similar themes, such as Fight, Hijack, Yodha, Neerja, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Zameen, and more. However, the unique aspect here is that it is based on a real incident. Judging by the teaser, it seems this series might be a one-time watch or average.

While sharing the teaser of the series on social media, the makers wrote, "188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix."

The 1-minute, 10-second teaser begins with Vijay Varma as the film's captain, who is en route to Delhi when the plane departs. The story quickly takes an intense turn as the Indian Airlines plane is hijacked shortly after takeoff. The thrill escalates as the hijackers harass and assault the passengers.

The teaser also provides glimpses of the various characters played by Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa, all seen in a state of high tension and confusion regarding the hijacking. The plan then directs its root towards Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Anubhav Sinha, who is known for his best Mulk, Article 14, and Thappad might be better off sticking to his established film-making style rather than venturing into hijack series, as this attempt could potentially be a failure. Casting Vijay Varma as the lead character is a risky choice for a series based on real events, given that the audience has primarily seen him in shady roles in films like Gully Boy, Lust Stories, Darlings, Monsoon Shootout, and others. While his portrayal of a clean-cut character could offer something new, it also risks being disappointing.

IC814 The Kandahar Hijack is directed by Anubhav Sinha, and produced by Matchbox Shots, Benaras Mediaworks. It is slated to stream from August 29 on Netflix.