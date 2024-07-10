'Shock Laga Ki Itna Logon Ko Interest Hai': Vijay Varma On How His Relation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Overshadow His Film Release

B-Town's much-loved couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are are always spotted supporting each other at press screenings, parties and events.

Vijay and Tamannaah are head over heels in love and their love story says it all. Recently, Vijay spoke about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. The Mirzapur star said that fans are often excited to know about his love life updates. The Jaane Jaan actor finds it surprising that his relationship grabbed the attention and overshadowed his film release at times.

Here's What He Has To Say



Vijay feels it's new for him, but he has loved being in the spotlight, speaking to Mashabale India he said, "Shock laga ki itna logon ko interest hai is mein but I got used to it now. Pehle aisa laga ki meri film release se badi news hai so that was a big revealing of how people see things. (I used to be shocked by how much interest there was in our relationship. Initially, I felt that it was bigger news than my film being released)." He expressed that he has a 'strong and lovely' relationship with Tamannah and both of them love public attention.



He also shared a story of how their path collided and he found the love of his life. He lauded Tamannaah's fluency in Telugu and Tamil languages. "Ek hi, time par hum log cross hue ek doosre se (We crossed our paths at the same time). So mujhe bahot interesting lagta hai hum dono ka (I find our relationship quite interesting)," he stated.

Vijay And Tamannaah's Love Story

The couple met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and their love story took off from there. Vijay had shared in the past that he had invited Tamannaah to show's wrap-up party, which was attended by only four individuals.

Upcoming Work



On the work front, Vijay is riding high on the success of his latest release Mirzapur 2. He will be next in Suriya 43, and Ul Jalool Ishq. On the other hand, Tamannaah will be next in Vedaa with John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee, and Odela 2 with Hebah Patel, and Vasishta N. Simha. She will also have a special appearance in a song for Stree 2.