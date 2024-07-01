'Sexually, You Don't Discover Everything On Your Own': Vijay Varma On His Intimate Scene With Shweta Tripathi In Mirzapur 2

Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi are all set for the release of their much-anticipated web show Mirzapur 3. Amid the promotions of the web series, the Lust Stories 2 actor opened up about his intimate scene shot with Shweta in the second season.

In an interview with News18, Vijay opened up about his character Chote and Shweta's character Golu have kind of evolved from their past. He also spoke about the intimate scenes between their characters. "We learn so much from our partners. Early on, especially sexually, it's not like you discover everything on your own. When you meet a certain kind of energy, you turn from a boy into a man. When Golu gives him the belt and says maaro, he starts beating himself. When I came up with this idea, Guru (Gurmmeet Singh, director) started laughing. I told him that this guy doesn't know what she means."

Speaking more about the scene and Golu, Vijay mentioned, "It was interesting for this character to go through an interesting experiment. On the surface, she comes across as a very normal and cutesy girl. But people forget that in her first scene, she's seen reading an erotica of a certain nature in a library. She's bent differently and she introduces him to it."

On Thursday, June 20, the makers released the trailer for Mirzapur 3. It showcases intense action, gunfights, revenge and confrontations to be in power and rule Purvanchal.

A day prior, they also released a rap track Gandi Bimari from Mirzapur 3. The song is sung, penned and composed by Ravi Mishra (Raga), along with Anshuman Lehri (Wamp).

Mirzapur Season 3 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Pramod Pathak, Shernavaz Jijina, Meghna Malik, Manu Rishi Chadha, Neha Sargam, Liliput Faroqui, Alka Amin, Anangsha Biswas, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Rohit Tiwari, Prashansa Sharma and Anil George in pivotal roles.

The show is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, and written by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma. It is slated to stream on Amazon Prime on July, 5, 2024.