Mirzapur Franchise Is Not Randomly Discussed In The West, Claims Guddu Bhaiya Aka Ali Fazal (Exclusive)

Ali Fazal |

Ali Fazal, who is soon to be a father is excited about the upcoming season of Mirzapur. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actor hints at the surprises of the third season, opens up on his Hollywood journey as a producer and more. Excerpts:

Q. With fatherhood coming your way along with Mirzapur 3, how it feels to be in this state?

A. It feels good, I used to be scared to be happy since I believe good things won’t come easily. One has to struggle a lot. I believe, things aren’t rewarding. It has been beautifully democratic. However, it is difficult at times to juggle between both the worlds.

Q.Do you feel that Guddu Bhaiya from Mirzapur franchise is a game changing role in your career as it has given a centre staged you globally?

A. No, I don’t think so. But, yes, for the Indian industry, it has. It has definitely given me wings. Mirzapur behaves in a different manner than just the regular show. The algorithm of my Hollywood journey is different. Mirzapur is not the show that is randomly discussed in the west.

Q.What are the surprises in the third season?

A. This time the show has taken the different route, its tight, more drama, interestingly, we have introduced hand combat. We lose some important characters, we gain some new characters. I underwent a different kind of preparation which was fun.

Q.Mirzapur is probably very few longest running Indian franchise. How difficult was it for you to sustain?

A. It is surprising to see the fanbase of the show and how it remained relevant over these years. At times, I fail to understand all this. It is overwhelming.

Q.How do you maintain the right balance between being an actor and playing a character like Guddu Bhaiya and being a producer, who ventured in the west?

A. I am having a lot of fun with these two roles. I am like a kid at a toy store. I love to dive into things that are challenging and make my own way. As an actor, we tend to delve into different characters those have different backgrounds, dialects etc.

Q. How is Richa (Chadha) doing now? How is the preparation of would be father going?

A. She is doing great. I have finished reading five books on the fatherhood, that’s the least I could do. I am hoping for everything good.