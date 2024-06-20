Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer: Guddu Pandit & Kaleen Bhaiya At War In Tale Of Violence, Revenge, Power To Rule Purvanchal

Mirzapur 3 is on roll! The wait for fans is finally over as the makers have dropped the gripping trailer of the crime thriller series. It has advanced the level of excitement with each season. The trailer shows a war between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit to rule their power over Purvanchal. It hints at their fiercer rivalries, with power-pack action and violence with unexpected twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The trailer for Mirzapur Season 3 opens with a somber tone that shows the end of season 2 which has several losses of lives for power. Emerging the characters Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) in full power to achieve what they desire for.

Guddu Pandit’s transformation is massive to watch on-screen looking at the trailer since his character is growing from a grieving brother to a fearsome ruler is evident, and it sets the stage for his inevitable clash with Kaleen Bhaiya. Also, Kaleen Bhaiya is not a man to be underestimated, as he is ready to rewrite the story of Purvanchal with his mind games. Golu’s partnership seems like a plot twist to take down the power, as her complex character arc this season.

The trailer also teases new characters and alliances that will add further intrigue to the storyline. It is filled with intense action scenes, gunfights, and confrontations that promise a thrilling viewing experience.

Talking about season 1 that released in 2018, it exhibits the raw portrayal of power struggles, crime, and vengeance in the lawless land of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Revolving around the rival varies of two families Tripathis, led by the ruthless Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), and the Pandits, whose lives are turned upside down by their entanglement with the Tripathi crime empire.

On the other hand, the season 2, in which Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (played by Shweta Tripathi) rising against the Tripathis after the tragic losses they suffered.

Mirzapur Season 3 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Pramod Pathak, Shernavaz Jijina, Meghna Malik, Manu Rishi Chadha, Neha Sargam, Liliput Faroqui, Alka Amin, Anangsha Biswas, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Rohit Tiwari, Prashansa Sharma, Anil George in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, and written by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment. The series is stated to stream on Amazon Prime on July, 5, 2024.