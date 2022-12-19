From Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to Mirzapur Season 3, and more, THESE are the most eagerly awaited web series of 2023

When it comes to binge watching shows on OTT platforms, the options are many but only a select few are truly worthy of our time. To make it simpler for our readers, we have chosen some of the best ones to look forward to next year.

Asur 2

After keeping us nailed to the edge-of-our-seats in season one, Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will be back with an even more engrossing second part. The show promises to have some jaw-dropping twists and turns.

Gandhi

This biopic on the life of MK Gandhi is based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World by noted historian Ramachandra Guha. It stars Pratik Gandhi and is helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

After wowing us with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and bagging numerous awards, the makers will be back with Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. It is based on the book Telgi Scam: Reporter ki diary by Sanjay Singh. It stars Gagan Dev Riar in the title role and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Mirzapur Season 3

The wait to see Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya clash will be over soon. The first two parts of this show are already cult favourites and the show will bring back its original star cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others.

Made In Heaven 2

Set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, Made In Heaven 2 will feature more drama in the lives of wedding planners Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur) as they continue to succeed professionally but their personal lives need lots of fixing.