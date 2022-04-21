Arjun Mathur undergoes epic physical transformation for 'Made in Heaven' season 2

There is a certain euphoria surrounding Arjun Mathur's 'Made in Heaven S2'. Season 1 ended at a cliffhanger and the audience all around the world is excited to know the next step of Karan Mehra’s journey in the show.

It was just a few weeks ago that the actor announced a wrap on filming of the second season, elevating the eagerness of the viewers. The latest update is that the star also underwent a physical transformation for his character.

Arjun Mathur trained under expert fitness trainer Samir Jaura. Talking about the same, the actor said, "It is really surprising to experience how far your character can take you. The physical aspect of it very much helps you get into the mental space of your required role. I had a transformative experience while turning into Karan Mehra under the expert guidance of Samir Jaura, who is also one of my oldest and closest friends in this city. He knows just how hard he needs to push, for you to achieve a goal."

For unversed, Samir Jaura is known for training only who's who of Bollywood. Known for transforming Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and also having trained Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and several others for certain projects.

Meanwhile, Arjun Mathur has a packed calendar for the year ahead with multiple releases. Last seen in Lionsgate’s ‘Jugaadistan’, the actor has ‘Made in Heaven S2’, ‘Gone Game 2’, and Anshuman Jha’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ with Rasika Dugal lined up for release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:34 PM IST