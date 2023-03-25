 Mirzapur 3: Shweta Tripathi Sharma teases fans with promise of epic BHAUKAAL in latest season
The actress talked about new season, people on the sets, and many more.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Shweta Tripathi Prasad, known for her role as ‘Golu Yadav’ in Mirzapur, is all set to reprise the character in Mirzapur 3. Its shooting was wrapped up a long time ago and the release may happen anytime this year.

As the hype surrounding the release of this much-loved series keeps going high, Shweta shared an interesting update about the upcoming third season and talked about her bond with her co-stars.

article-image

Shweta opens up on Mirzapur 3

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, the ‘Masaan’ actress said, “Everyone from the cast and crew is amazing people. They are all creative, lovely people and are gems in my life. I need to meet them at least once in two weeks as it has now become a reality. We are like another family.”

Furthermore, she said that the new season will have huge surprises. Shweta said, “The new season will be the biggest BHAUKAAL you will ever see. We had great fun filming it and sach mein mazaa agaya.”

article-image

She also spoke about discrimination on the sets

On being asked about any differentiating behaviour on the sets, Shweta Tripathi Prasad revealed that there is discrimination sometimes in the professional world and you often notice that your co-stars are treated differently only because they are the opposite gender. By differently, she meant ‘in a better way’.

Talking about herself, she stated, “Due to the kind of projects I chose and did, the discrimination percentage is too low. I know that gender discrimination is a universal subject as it also happens outside the film industry.”

article-image

