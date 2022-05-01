THESE ethnic looks by Shweta Tripathi Sharma are what fashion dreams are made of!

Commanding a space comes naturally to Shweta Tripathi Sharma, be it the cinema or the fashion world. While we keep obsessing over the actress' powerhouse talent, she never misses a chance to stun us with her off-camera sartorial choices. Now that the on-ground events and promotions are in full swing, the fashionista is serving us with serious inspiration. The Free Press Journal picks four looks of Shweta where she blew our minds with her ethnic numbers.

Sunshine

She looked like a human form of sunshine in a bright yellow ensemble. An embellished choli beautifully paired with a floral dupatta has all our hearts! Accentuating the look, the actress braided her hair in a unique style with colourful accessories.

Monochrome

She opted for a white saree with a tube black blouse for a high-end event. The stunning actress kept her hair open and donned a million-dollar smile to complete the look.

Pretty In Pink

She looked nothing less than a dream in a pink lehenga. The tightly braided hair with colour bangles added a mystic charm to the overall stunning outfit.

Floral Magic

In one of the looks, she chose an floral embellished lehenga with a same-hued tube blouse! The sleek hairdo and minimal jewellery did the rest of the trick.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:24 AM IST