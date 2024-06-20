Mirzapur 3: Producer Farhan Akhtar Says 'If Writing Is Not Good, Nothing Will Work'

Farhan Akhtar will the team of Mirzapur 3 and show's trailer launch event | Varinder Chawla

The makers of Mirzapur unveiled the intriguing trailer of the much-awaited third season of the web series at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. The Free Press Journal was present at the event. The trailer promises a gripping and intense battle for power. It takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet a dark and brutal world of crime and power in Purvanchal.

During the event, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal called the script of Mirzapur 3 the hero and said that all the credit should be given to the writers as well as the entire team of Mirzapur 3.

Pankaj said, "The third season is very interesting. I am just a puppet. They (points towards the directors and writers) are the masters. They deserve all the credit." Echoing the same thoughts, Ali mentioned, "The dialogues and scripts are of utmost importance. And writers make things like these possible."

Opening up about his character ahead of the release of the third season, Ali said, "Guddu is very innocent. He is just like those kids in school who wish to make friends but fail to do so. Also, there are different layers to my character which everyone will get to see soon."

Reacting to the audiences' craze and excitement for Mirzapur 3, director Gurmmeet Singh said, "Ahead of the third season's release, I would say that I'm s*it scared. It actually happens before the release of every season. Fans of the show relentlessly show their excitement and I hope they like the show."

Anand Iyer, who has also directed the third season with Gurmmeet, shared, "I am a huge fan of Mirzapur, so just imagine my excitement when I got to be a part of this team. People are very much involved with the show and we can see their love for all the characters. It was great working with all the actors."

Farhan Akhtar, who has co-produced Mirzapur 3, opened up about the success of the show and what clicked with the audience. He shared, "One of the reasons has to be the writing of the show. If the writing is not good, nothing is going to work. We live in an age where if you don't like a certain thing, then with a click of a button, you can watch 50 other things. So, the writing has to engage you and the characters have to be exciting."

Praising the team, he added, "With the incredible talent that we have in the show, it's very difficult to turn your eyes away. We've been fortunate and blessed to have a strong creative team that knows how to write for today's audience, and that's what I would credit them with. The creative team has worked hard. These are the people who go out there and make the show for you, to make it what it is. We’re blessed to have these people collaborate with us on the show. Mirzapur has made a place in the hearts of the audience all across the world. Wherever I go, people ask me only three questions, one is, ‘What are you doing here?', the second is 'When will Don 3 release?' and the third question which they ask me is 'When will Mirzapur 3 come?'. So, I’m very happy that Mirzapur 3 is finally happening."

Mirzapur 3 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.