 Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Promise More Brutal Battles (WATCH)
Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vijay Varma, Mirzapur 3 is all set to premiere in July 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

On Tuesday, June 11, the makers of Mirzapur took fans by surprise after they unveiled the much-anticipated teaser along with the release date. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Check out Mirzapur 3 teaser:

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment said, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur received phenomenal response and love from our fans, both in India and around the world, has been truly heartening and humbling. This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content. Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing delivering compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can't wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of Mirzapur and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in Season 3.

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

The ten-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video.

