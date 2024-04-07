 Divyenndu Sharma To NOT Return As Munna Bhaiya For Mirzapur 3: 'Character Was Affecting My Personality, Felt Suffocated'
Divyenndu Sharma is best known for playing Munna Bhaiya in the Mirzapur series.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Divyenndu Sharma, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, Madgaon Express, revealed that he will not be returning for the third season of Mirzapur. He is best known for playing Munna Bhaiya in the series.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Divyenndu said that when he was in the character, it affected his personality a lot. "We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was", he said.

Meanwhile, Madgoan Express is directed by Kunal Kemmu, it also starred Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Mirzapur has been one of the most popular shows in the Indian web space. However, the release date of the third season is yet to be announced by the makers.

The first season of Mirzapur was released on November 16, 2018. The second season was released in October 2020.

Mirzapur 3 will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha, and Isha Talwar, among others.

