 AWKWARD! Ektaa Kapoor Forgets Aparshakti Khurana's Name On Stage, Ignores Him Even After He Introduces Himself At Mumbai Event—VIDEO
Ektaa Kapoor announced Lock Upp Season 2 at Netflix India's Mumbai event on Tuesday. However, the moment turned awkward when she struggled to recall host Aparshakti Khurana's name on stage. Despite Aparshakti introducing himself, Ektaa ignored him and shifted focus to the audience, with the incident quickly going viral on social media.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Ektaa Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana | Photo Via Instagram

Film producer and TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor on Tuesday, February 3, announced the second season of her reality show Lock Upp at the Netflix India slate event in Mumbai, following the success of its first season, which was hosted by actor and politician Kangana Ranaut. However, the announcement was overshadowed by an awkward moment on stage when Ektaa struggled to recall host Aparshakti Khurana’s name.

Ektaa Kapoor Struggles To Remember Aparshakti Khurana's Name On Stage

Several videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media. The awkward moment unfolded after Aparshakti Khurana and Jamie Lever, daughter of veteran actor Johnny Lever, welcomed Ektaa on stage for the announcement. While greeting the hosts, Ektaa warmly acknowledged Jamie, but when it came to Aparshakti, she paused after saying 'Hi' as she struggled to remember his name, and quickly shifted her attention to the audience instead.

Ektaa Kapoor Fails To Acknowledge Aparshakti Khurana

Sensing the hesitation, Aparshakti introduced himself, saying, "Mujhe Aparshakti Khurana kehte hain…" However, Ektaa appeared to ignore the introduction and did not acknowledge him, instead fixing her hair and repeatedly looking towards the audience, making the moment visibly uncomfortable.

As of now, neither Ektaa Kapoor nor Aparshakti Khurana has reacted to the awkward moment on stage.

Aparshakti Khurana Work Front

Aparshakti, the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was last seen in the hit 2023 series Jubilee, which starred Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor.

Recently, Aparshakti, who is also a singer, collaborated with singer Tulsi Kumar for a romantic track Nikki Nikki Gal, set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir.

