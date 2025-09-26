'No Idea How He...': Ektaa Kapoor DENIES Taking A Dig At Ram Kapoor Over His Drastic Weight Loss Transformation

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor has set the record straight regarding her viral "weight loss" video, saying it was inspired by her show, not actor Ram Kapoor.

Speaking to India Today recently, Ektaa said, "I am going to take a moment to tell everyone, this was exactly one week before I launched the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo, where the promo itself had a line that the girl is trying on an outfit and she’s a large size and wants to fit into a medium. Again, dealing with body-shaming, self-doubt and self-assurance. This was taken in a completely different direction. The very next video I put up immediately after that was about how we, as women, should start accepting ourselves."

She added, "I have no idea how Ram Kapoor, who is neither a woman, nor on television currently, and not battling any weight issues – he’s lost a lot of weight – came into the picture. I was like, really? It’s like I am talking about my hair and somebody somewhere else says, ‘Oh, you called me bald.’ Why would I do that?"

Ektaa also revealed she is open to using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic in the future, saying she feels "stuck".

What was the controversy?

In March 2025, Ektaa shared a video discussing her weight gain and asking followers whether she should try anti-inflammatory diets, pharmaceutical drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro, or simply ‘zip her mouth’ to avoid overeating. The clip went viral, and many speculated it was a subtle dig at Ram Kapoor, who had revealed a dramatic 55-kg weight loss around the same time.

Ektaa had said, “Should I take pharmaceutical drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, follow an anti-inflammatory diet, or just keep quiet? Ya chhod doon, hum bade hi acche lagte hain.”

The mention of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in her video also drew attention, with netizens interpreting it as a reference to Ram Kapoor, who starred in the original show alongside Sakshi Tanwar.

Later, Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor had shared a video to take a dig at Ektaa.