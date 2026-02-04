 Is Shamita Shetty DATING Techno Artist Deepesh Sharma 3 Years After Breakup With Raqesh Bapat?
Shamita Shetty is back in the spotlight for her personal life after techno artist Deepesh Sharma's birthday post sparked dating speculation. Sharing photos from her birthday party, Deepesh wrote a heartfelt note calling her his "forever laughter riot." Shamita's sweet response with heart emojis added fuel to the rumours, though neither has confirmed their relationship status.

Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Shamita Shetty, Deepesh Sharma | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shamita Shetty, sister of Shilpa Shetty, appears to have found love again three years after her breakup with TV actor Raqesh Bapat. The two met and fell in love on Bigg Boss OTT but parted ways in July 2022. Shamita later participated in Bigg Boss 15, with Raqesh joining the show a few weeks after her.

Shamita Shetty Dating Again?

Now, a birthday post by techno artist Deepesh Sharma for Shamita, accompanied by a heartfelt note, has sparked fresh dating rumours. Sharing photos from her birthday party, Sharma took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever laughter riot. To the one who knows all my stories & still sticks around. Love you, my Shamster."

Check it out:

article-image

In response, Shamita commented, "Awww," accompanied by red heart emojis.

However, it is not yet confirmed whether Shamita is dating Deepesh or if the two are simply good friends.

article-image

Shamita Shetty Confirms Breakup With Raqesh Bapat

On July 26, 2022 Shamita confirmed their breakup on social media through her Instagram Stories, "I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh Bapat and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all."

Shamita earlier slammed a troll for shaming her for being 'unmarried at 50.' One of the comments on Shamita's post read, "Buddy Shetty 50 years have passed and there is no man."

Replying to this, she wrote, "I want to take time out to respond to this very kind lady trying to put another woman down for not being married. Kudos to you. Mission successful, FYI getting married is not my only purpose in life. Being happy and content and independent in life with gratitude in my heart always is. Wishing you a lot of positivity in your life. I hope you never try to pull another woman down again. If you have nothing nice to say to people, best be quiet."

