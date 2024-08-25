 'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2

'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2

Aparshakti Khurana, who is currently winning accolades for his stint in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2, in a recent interaction revealed how his brother Ayushmaan reacted to the film. Aparshakti essayed the character of Bittu in the film.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

With the record breaking success of Stree 2, the cast and crew of the film has been on a roll. While all the characters in the film have gone ahead to be loved amid the audience, one character, who's 'lullaby' in particular has won hearts is Aparshakti Khurana.

Aparshakti, who essayed the character of 'Bittu' in the horror-comedy film, in a recent interaction revealed getting a call from brother Ayushmaan Khurana during the interval of the film and reveals what did he tell him.

Read Also
Aparshakti Reveals Why Brother Ayushmann Khurrana Never Smoked Or Drank: 'Our Father Was Strict...
article-image

In a conversation with Filmy Gyaan, when Aparshakti was asked about his family and friends' reaction on the film, the Stree 2 fame said, ''All my friends, family, colleagues and everybody around, touchwood messages aana bandh nahi ho rahe, calls aana bandh nahi ho rahe hai and ek hafte mein 400 crore ka buisness karna, touchwood bahut badi baat hai for a humble unit like us. Aisa nahi hai ke film mein koi super duper star hai but its beautiful to see the numbers.''

Further speaking about Ayushmaan's reaction to the film, Aparshakti says, ''Yaar unka toh interval mein hi call aa gaya tha,he said waah yaar ye kya hai, hit hai hit hai hit hai. My wife, bhabhi, mother and bhaiyya went together to see the film and main us samay Delhi mein promote kar raha tha. So touchwood, bahut hi acha reaction tha.''

FPJ Shorts
'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2
'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2
'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History With 10-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History With 10-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
Read Also
Watch: Post Father’s Demise, Ayushmann-Aparshakti Hold Their Mother’s Hands As They Return To...
article-image

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the titular characters. The film sees Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar's cameos in the film was also loved by the viewers of the horror-comedy.

Read Also
Aparshakti Khurana's Playdate With Daughter Arzoie, In Pics
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree...

'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree...

The Accident OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Accident OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Karan Johar Gives Befitting Reply To User For Questioning About Yash, Roohi's Mother: 'Had To Answer...

Karan Johar Gives Befitting Reply To User For Questioning About Yash, Roohi's Mother: 'Had To Answer...

'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari...

'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari...

When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli

When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli