'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2

With the record breaking success of Stree 2, the cast and crew of the film has been on a roll. While all the characters in the film have gone ahead to be loved amid the audience, one character, who's 'lullaby' in particular has won hearts is Aparshakti Khurana.

Aparshakti, who essayed the character of 'Bittu' in the horror-comedy film, in a recent interaction revealed getting a call from brother Ayushmaan Khurana during the interval of the film and reveals what did he tell him.

In a conversation with Filmy Gyaan, when Aparshakti was asked about his family and friends' reaction on the film, the Stree 2 fame said, ''All my friends, family, colleagues and everybody around, touchwood messages aana bandh nahi ho rahe, calls aana bandh nahi ho rahe hai and ek hafte mein 400 crore ka buisness karna, touchwood bahut badi baat hai for a humble unit like us. Aisa nahi hai ke film mein koi super duper star hai but its beautiful to see the numbers.''

Further speaking about Ayushmaan's reaction to the film, Aparshakti says, ''Yaar unka toh interval mein hi call aa gaya tha,he said waah yaar ye kya hai, hit hai hit hai hit hai. My wife, bhabhi, mother and bhaiyya went together to see the film and main us samay Delhi mein promote kar raha tha. So touchwood, bahut hi acha reaction tha.''

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the titular characters. The film sees Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar's cameos in the film was also loved by the viewers of the horror-comedy.