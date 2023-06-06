Watch: Post Father’s Demise, Ayushmann-Aparshakti Hold Their Mother’s Hands As They Return To Mumbai |

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday with their mother Poonam. They returned to the city after completing their father P Khurrana's last rites in Chandigarh. The trio was photographed by the paparazzi as the boys held their mother’s hands and walked through the airport.

Watch the video below.

Read Also Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap wife pay tribute to late father

Astrologer P Khurana passed away on May 19 in Mohali owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. He was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his knowledge of the subject.

Ayushmann penned down a heartfelt note as he mourned his father's demise.

Taking to Instagram, Khurrana shared a string of pictures in which his family members can be seen standing in front of P Khurana's photo frame with folded hands. He captioned the post, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai."