Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap reads out hard-hitting poem supporting wrestlers' protest

Tahira Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, read out a powerful and hardhitting poem on Thursday morning, in support of the ongoing wrestlers' protest in Delhi. She is among the first ones from the film industry to break her silence on the raging debate that has gripped the nation.

Celebrities from Bollywood, who are otherwise quite vocal on issues of national interest, have remained tightlipped about the ongoing wrestlers' protest in the country.

Several Olympic and other world championship-winning wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have taken to the streets of Delhi demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by nearly 10 women.

Tahira Kashyap voices her support for protesting wrestlers

On Thursday morning, Tahira penned down a poem on the wrestlers' protest and read it out in a video which she shared on her social media handle.

"Handing over the papers and then snatching back in shame, the headlines of our women wrestlers struggling to be heard just changed the game," a part of her poem stated.

In the poem, she also said how she never differentiated between her daughter and son, and that they look up to the wrestlers, whom she addressed as "national heroes".

Speaking of her daughter, she said, "She too has an aspiration to win medals for the nation. I snatched and clenched the papers hard for I never want her to know what awaits is a warped situation."

"The women whom my son also looks up to, have been mistreated and told 'shut up you'," she added.

Celebs slammed for staying mum

Meanwhile, celebs are being slammed on the internet for not voicing out their opinion over the wrestlers' protest. Netizens pointed out that while the celebs put out posts when the same wrestlers had won medals for the country, they have now decided to remain tightlipped when they actually need support.

A few celebs, however, condemned the Delhi Police's brutal action on the wrestlers on the day of the new Parliament building's innauguration.

Swara Bhasker shared a video and wrote, "Shameful that our top International athletes are forced to protest on streets against sexual harassment but accused BJP MP is being consistently shielded by the govt. Sack & investigate #BrijBhushanSharanSingh."

Tovino Thomas, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood too condemned the police action.

