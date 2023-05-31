Wrestlers' Protest: 'Will hang myself alive if they produce evidence,' says BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Defiant former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he could not be hanged even if the agitating wrestlers consign their medals in the Ganga.

Will hang myself if they produce evidence: Brij Bhushan

“I will hang myself if they produce evidence before the police and the court,” the BJP MP said.

Singh was in Barabanki on Wednesday to address a meeting of his supporters.

The ousted WFI chief has convened a mega rally in Ayodhya on June 5 to show his strength.

The rally, the BJP MP claimed, would be attended by five lakh people. Addressing the meeting at Ramnagar, Barabanki, Singh said, “The players should come forward with the evidence as to what happened to them and where. If any of the allegations were found true, I would hang himself.”

Handful of wrestlers protesting against me, says the BJP MP

Singh said a handful of wrestlers have been levelling allegations against him for four months but could not produce a single evidence. “There is no benefit of such emotional drama,” he said.

According to him, a few days back the same wrestlers used to call him God and he too treated them as own children. He said India was ranked 20th in wrestling when he took charge in the federation and today it is one of the top five countries in the world.

The BJP MP said a large number of saints and seers from across the country would attend the Ayodhya rally on June 5. A large number of lawyers met him on Wednesday and extended their support in this battle.

A day before, over a dozen saints from Ayodhya too issued an appeal in his favour, demanding the removal of POSCO Act.