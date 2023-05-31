Congress shares 'missing' poster of Smriti Irani over wrestlers' protest; Union minister hits back

The Congress party on Wednesday took to social media to share a 'missing' poster featuring Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani, suggesting her silence regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In another tweet, the Congress party intensified its criticism of Irani, claiming that she concealed responses on social media related to queries about the wrestlers' protest and the alleged mistreatment by the police.

A photograph featuring Smriti Irani and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was shared, accompanied by a statement insinuating that one of them hides tweets while the other evades questions regarding women wrestlers. This reference was made in light of a video showing Lekhi hastily leaving the scene when asked to provide a comment on the matter.

Hitting back at the Congress over the "missing" tweet, Irani said in Hindi, “O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur."

Taking a wipe at the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha and is on a US tour, Irani said, “If looking for a former MP please contact the US.”

The wrestlers had recommenced their protest against the president of their federation on April 23 at Jantar Mantar and continued until May 28, when they were apprehended by the Delhi Police while marching towards the new Parliament building. Their demand has been for the arrest of Singh, whom they have accused of sexual exploitation.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against him, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. However, the WFI chief has refuted all allegations, stating that if even one accusation is proven, he will "take responsibility."