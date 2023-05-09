 Union minister Smriti Irani: Parties who oppose 'The Kerala Story', stand with terrorists org
The Union Minister made the comment after watching the controversial movie.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani | PTI

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani gave a controversial statement today after watching movie 'The Kerala Story'. Irani said that every political party that stands against the film, stands with terrorists organisation, and that is her belief as a parent.

She said, ""Every political party that stands in opposition of this film, stands with terrorists organisation, that is my belief as a parent...this film depicts entrapment of forcible conversion of young women...those political organisations that disallow citizens of our country are standing in support of such terror methods...this film is a wake up call, its not infotainment, its not entertainment."

