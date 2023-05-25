Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap wife pay tribute to late father

Ayushmann Khurrana, who lost his father and astrologer P Khurrana last week, shared a sentimental post on social media on Thursday

Ayushmann's father breathed his last in Mohali

He shared a series of pictures to pay tribute to his father

"Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories," he wrote

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also shared an emotional reel about her father-in-law

she wrote, "Papa 💔 A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture...

"The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy," she added

Tahira further wrote, "I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa❤️."

