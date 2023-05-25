Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap wife pay tribute to late father

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana, who lost his father and astrologer P Khurrana last week, shared a sentimental post on social media on Thursday
Ayushmann's father breathed his last in Mohali
He shared a series of pictures to pay tribute to his father
"Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories," he wrote
Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also shared an emotional reel about her father-in-law
she wrote, "Papa 💔 A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture...
"The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy," she added
Tahira further wrote, "I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa❤️."
Thanks For Reading!