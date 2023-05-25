Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap mourn father's death: 'Papa bahut dur aur bahut qareeb hain humare'

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father Pandit P Khurrana passed away after battling heart-related problems on May 19. On Thursday, the actor took to his official social media account to mourn his father's demise.

Ayushmann shared several photos in which his family members can be seen standing in front of P Khurrana's huge photo frame with folded hands.

Another photo shows Ayushmann and Aparshakti walking hand-in-hand with their mother. The Article 15 actor penned an emotional note for his late father and also thanked him for his upbringing and 'beautiful memories'.

He wrote, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.” “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.” Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories."

Soon after he shared the post, Arjun Kapoor commented, "His aura was strong and calm… always loved interacting with him… strength with u all."

Huma Qureshi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Stebin Ben, Kritika Kamra, Vasan Bala and other celebrities dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap penned a long and heartfelt note for her late father-in-law. She also shared a video featuring Khurrana's rare and unseen photos with family.

Ayushmann Khurrana's father's death

Khurana was a renowned astrologer and had authored several books on the subject. According to several media reports, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital after several health-related issues.

He breathed his last at a hospital in Mohali.

In 2021, Ayushmann had penned a heartfelt note for his father on Father's Day and had revealed that his dad is the reason behind 'double N and R' in his name.