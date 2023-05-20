Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana bid farewell to their father P Khurrana as they perform his last rites

The Bollywood fraternity was struck with sorrow as Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, prominent names in the industry, laid their beloved father, P Khurana, to rest.

P Khurana, a renowned astrologer, breathed his last on Friday morning in Mohali, Punjab, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom and knowledge.

The final rites were conducted at the solemn Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh, where family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their last respects.

A poignant image from the funeral has emerged, capturing the heart-wrenching moment as Ayushmann and Aparshakti, donning black sunglasses, stood shoulder to shoulder, gently carrying their father's casket. Their solemn expressions spoke volumes about the profound loss they were experiencing.

Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, P Khurrana had garnered immense recognition in North India for his astute understanding of astrology.

His expertise in the field had earned him a devoted following, and he had also authored several books on the subject.

A spokesperson for Aparshakti confirmed the news of his father's demise, issuing a statement on behalf of the grieving family earlier in the day.

The statement expressed their deep sadness, revealing that P Khurrana had succumbed to a prolonged and incurable ailment at 10:30 am in Mohali. It further conveyed their gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support from well-wishers during this trying time.

As news of the bereavement spread, condolences poured in from fellow Bollywood luminaries. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to express his sympathies. Kajol, also moved by the tragic news expressed deepest condolences to Aushmann and Aparshakti Khurana.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from them, several popular stars like Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others mourned the loss of P Khurrana on his demise.

The film industry stands in solidarity with Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana, providing them solace during this period of mourning. The memory of their father, P Khurrana, will forever remain in the hearts of those whose lives he touched with his wisdom and guidance.